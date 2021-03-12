INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000SR7X0Q2 PHOEN.PL.Z 12.05.26 STX Global WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.03.2021: WARSG_05 The instrument DE000SR7X0Q2 PHOEN.PL.Z 12.05.26 STX Global WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.03.2021: WARSG_05