Phoenix Plus Zertifikat auf ST. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARSG_05
12.03.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000SR7X0Q2 PHOEN.PL.Z 12.05.26 STX Global WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.03.2021: WARSG_05 The instrument DE000SR7X0Q2 PHOEN.PL.Z 12.05.26 STX Global WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.03.2021: WARSG_05
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|-1,00 €
|- €
|-
|08.03./09:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000SR7X0Q2
|SR7X0Q
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|-
|05.03.21
= Realtime
