Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf ST. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
18.06.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.06.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2N616 Deep-Exp-Z 27.08.2027 SDGP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.06.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2N616 Deep-Exp-Z 27.08.2027 SDGP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.06.2021: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.06./09:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2N616
|LB2N61
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|15.06.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|15.06.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.