INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.06.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2N616 Deep-Exp-Z 27.08.2027 SDGP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.06.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2N616 Deep-Exp-Z 27.08.2027 SDGP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.06.2021: WARLB_01