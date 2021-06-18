Erweiterte Funktionen



18.06.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.06.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2N624 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.08.2027 SDGP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.06.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2N624 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.08.2027 SDGP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.06.2021: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 18.06./09:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2N624 LB2N62 1.000 € 1.000 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  15.06.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  15.06.21
  = Realtime
