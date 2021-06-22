Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
22.06.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.06.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2NBD4 Deep-Exp-Z 27.08.2027 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.06.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2NBD4 Deep-Exp-Z 27.08.2027 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.06.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.06./09:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2NBD4
|LB2NBD
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
1.000
0,00%
1,55
-6,29%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|17.06.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|17.06.21
