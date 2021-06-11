INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.06.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2MYA4 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.08.2027 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.06.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2MYA4 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.08.2027 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.06.2021: WARLB_01