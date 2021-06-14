Erweiterte Funktionen
14.06.21 01:34
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.06.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2MYL1 Mem-Exp-Z plus 27.08.2027 BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.06.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2MYL1 Mem-Exp-Z plus 27.08.2027 BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.06.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.06./07:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2MYL1
|LB2MYL
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
2,46
+6,03%
1.010
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|09.06.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|09.06.21
