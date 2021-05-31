Erweiterte Funktionen
3,00 % Express-Aktien-Anleihe. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
31.05.21 01:52
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2WU89 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) DAI WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.05.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2WU89 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) DAI WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.05.2021: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|31.05./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2WU89
|LB2WU8
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|26.05.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|26.05.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.