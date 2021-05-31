Erweiterte Funktionen
31.05.21 01:52
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2WUA1 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.05.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2WUA1 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.05.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|97,67 €
|97,87 €
|-0,20 €
|-0,20%
|28.05./17:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5ED8
|HVB5ED
|101,25 €
|97,07 €
1.074
+1,66%
100,00
0,00%
97,67
-0,20%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|97,67 €
|-0,20%
|28.05.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|97,67 €
|-0,13%
|28.05.21
