Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01




31.05.21 01:52
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2WUA1 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.05.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2WUA1 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.05.2021: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
97,67 € 97,87 € -0,20 € -0,20% 28.05./17:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB5ED8 HVB5ED 101,25 € 97,07 €
Werte im Artikel
1.074 plus
+1,66%
100,00 plus
0,00%
97,67 minus
-0,20%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		97,67 € -0,20%  28.05.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 97,67 € -0,13%  28.05.21
  = Realtime
