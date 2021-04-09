INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2LZD7 Deep-ExpZ 23.04.2027 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.04.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2LZD7 Deep-ExpZ 23.04.2027 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.04.2021: WARLB_01