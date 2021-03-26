Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
26.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2LZC9 Deep-ExpZ plus 28.05.2027 XFJ0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.03.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2LZC9 Deep-ExpZ plus 28.05.2027 XFJ0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.03.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.03./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2LZC9
|LB2LZC
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|23.03.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|23.03.21
= Realtime
