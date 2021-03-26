Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01




26.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2LZC9 Deep-ExpZ plus 28.05.2027 XFJ0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.03.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2LZC9 Deep-ExpZ plus 28.05.2027 XFJ0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.03.2021: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Neuer 505% Lithium Aktientip
Nach 10.640% mit E3 Metals ($ETMC.V) und 20.100% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM.V)

First Energy Metals Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 26.03./07:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2LZC9 LB2LZC 1.000 € 1.000 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  23.03.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  23.03.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
439% Remote Work Hot Stock meldet Riesendeal. Nach 817% mit Zoom Video ($ZM) und 3.000% mit Teladoc Health ($TDOC)

Xigem Technologies Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...