Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf ST. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
26.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2LZB1 Deep-Exp-Z 28.05.2027 SDGP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.03.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2LZB1 Deep-Exp-Z 28.05.2027 SDGP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.03.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.03./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2LZB1
|LB2LZB
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
663,97
+0,69%
1.010
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|23.03.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|23.03.21
= Realtime
