Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Bay. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
12.03.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2LQX4 Deep-Exp-Z 25.06.2027 BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.03.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2LQX4 Deep-Exp-Z 25.06.2027 BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.03.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.03./09:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000LB2LQX4
|LB2LQX
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|09.03.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|09.03.21
= Realtime
