INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2LQX4 Deep-Exp-Z 25.06.2027 BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.03.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2LQX4 Deep-Exp-Z 25.06.2027 BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.03.2021: WARLB_01