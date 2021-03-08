Erweiterte Funktionen
3,10 % Express-Aktien-Anleihe. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
08.03.21 02:08
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2UPQ1 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.03.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2UPQ1 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.03.2021: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2UPQ1
|LB2UPQ
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|03.03.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|03.03.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
