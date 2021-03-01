Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
01.03.21 02:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2LKP3 Mem-Exp-Z plus 23.04.2027 DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.03.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2LKP3 Mem-Exp-Z plus 23.04.2027 DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.03.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2LKP3
|LB2LKP
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|24.02.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|24.02.21
