Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
26.02.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2LMP9 Deep-ExpZ plus 23.04.2027 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.02.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2LMP9 Deep-ExpZ plus 23.04.2027 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.02.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.02./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2LMP9
|LB2LMP
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|23.02.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|23.02.21
