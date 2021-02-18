Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf All. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
18.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2LD00 Deep-Exp-Z 23.04.2027 ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.02.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2LD00 Deep-Exp-Z 23.04.2027 ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.02.2021: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.02./09:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000LB2LD00
|LB2LD0
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|15.02.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|15.02.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.