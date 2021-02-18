Erweiterte Funktionen



18.02.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2LD00 Deep-Exp-Z 23.04.2027 ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.02.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2LD00 Deep-Exp-Z 23.04.2027 ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.02.2021: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 18.02./09:25
 
ISIN WKN
DE000LB2LD00 LB2LD0
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  15.02.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  15.02.21
  = Realtime
