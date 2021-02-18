INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 18.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2LD26 Deep-Exp-Z 23.04.2027 BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 18.02.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2LD26 Deep-Exp-Z 23.04.2027 BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 18.02.2021: WARLB_01