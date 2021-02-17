Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
17.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2L5C9 Deep-ExpZ plus 26.02.2027 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.02.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2L5C9 Deep-ExpZ plus 26.02.2027 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.02.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.02./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2L5C9
|LB2L5C
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|12.02.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|12.02.21
