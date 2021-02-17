Erweiterte Funktionen



17.02.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2L5C9 Deep-ExpZ plus 26.02.2027 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.02.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2L5C9 Deep-ExpZ plus 26.02.2027 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.02.2021: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 17.02./07:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2L5C9 LB2L5C 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  12.02.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  12.02.21
  = Realtime
