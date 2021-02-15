Erweiterte Funktionen
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2UFB4 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.02.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2UFB4 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.02.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2UFB4
|LB2UFB
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10.02.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10.02.21
