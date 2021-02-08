Erweiterte Funktionen



08.02.21 02:39
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2L7Z6 Deep-Exp-Z 23.04.2027 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.02.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2L7Z6 Deep-Exp-Z 23.04.2027 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.02.2021: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2L7Z6 LB2L7Z 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  03.02.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  03.02.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien des Tages
  

