Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
08.02.21 02:39
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2L7Z6 Deep-Exp-Z 23.04.2027 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.02.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2L7Z6 Deep-Exp-Z 23.04.2027 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.02.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2L7Z6
|LB2L7Z
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|03.02.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|03.02.21
