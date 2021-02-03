Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Bay. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01




03.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2L8V3 Deep-Exp-Z 23.04.2027 BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.02.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2L8V3 Deep-Exp-Z 23.04.2027 BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.02.2021: WARLB_01

Aktuell
8,56 Mrd $ Lithium Ressource wohl noch 4 mal größer
Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), GM ($GM) und Ford ($F)

Noram Ventures Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2L8V3 LB2L8V 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  29.01.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  29.01.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
359% Video Hot Stock expandiert in 100 Länder. Nach 817% mit Zoom Video (ZM:NASDAQ) und 47.990% mit Adobe Systems (ADBE:NASDAQ)

Moovly Media Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...