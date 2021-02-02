Erweiterte Funktionen



Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01




02.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2L8C3 Mem-Exp-Z plus 23.04.2027 1COV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.02.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2L8C3 Mem-Exp-Z plus 23.04.2027 1COV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.02.2021: WARLB_01

Aktuell
8,56 Mrd $ Lithium Ressource wohl noch 4 mal gr\xF6\xDFer
Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), GM ($GM) und Ford ($F)

Noram Ventures Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 02.02./07:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2L8C3 LB2L8C 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  28.01.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  28.01.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Hot Stock startet Ethereum-Wettbewerber - 13.207 mal günstiger. Nach 3.650% mit HIVE Blockchain (HIVE.V) und 5.100% mit DMG Blockchain (DMGI.V)

Codebase Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...