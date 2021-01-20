Erweiterte Funktionen
2,75 % Express-Aktien-Anleihe. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
20.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2U6S2 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.01.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2U6S2 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.01.2021: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.01./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2U6S2
|LB2U6S
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.01.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.01.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.