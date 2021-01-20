Erweiterte Funktionen



2,75 % Express-Aktien-Anleihe. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01




20.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2U6S2 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.01.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2U6S2 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.01.2021: WARLB_01

Aktuell
360% Psychedelic Mushroom Hot Stock bekämpft Übergewicht
nach 1.156% mit Numinus (NUMI) und 1.494% mit MindMed (MMEDF)


NeonMind Biosciences Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 20.01./07:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2U6S2 LB2U6S 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  15.01.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  15.01.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Börsenstars starten diese neue Aktie nach 37.554% mit Curaleaf Holdings (CURA:CNX). 241,8 g/t Gold entdeckt - Bohrprogramm startet

Black Tusk Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...