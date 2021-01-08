INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000LB2KV82 Deep-Exp-Z 30.03.27 SAP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.01.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2KV82 Deep-Exp-Z 30.03.27 SAP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.01.2021: WARLB_01