2,00 % Express-Aktien-Anleihe. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
29.12.20 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000LB2TYY9 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 20(25) DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.12.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2TYY9 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 20(25) DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.12.2020: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,44 €
|100,00 €
|-0,56 €
|-0,56%
|29.12./14:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2TYY9
|LB2TYY
|100,00 €
|99,44 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|99,44 €
|-0,56%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|99,35 €
|-0,65%
|14:00
= Realtime
