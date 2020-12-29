INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000LB2TYX1 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 20(25) DAI WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.12.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2TYX1 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 20(25) DAI WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.12.2020: WARLB_01