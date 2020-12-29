Erweiterte Funktionen
2,15 % Express-Aktien-Anleihe. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
29.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000LB2TYZ6 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 20(25) SIE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.12.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2TYZ6 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 20(25) SIE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.12.2020: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,66 €
|100,00 €
|-0,34 €
|-0,34%
|29.12./14:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2TYZ6
|LB2TYZ
|100,00 €
|99,66 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|99,66 €
|-0,34%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|99,60 €
|-0,40%
|14:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.