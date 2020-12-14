INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000LB2KP49 Deep-Exp-Z 26.02.2027 PAH3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.12.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2KP49 Deep-Exp-Z 26.02.2027 PAH3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.12.2020: WARLB_01