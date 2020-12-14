Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Por. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
14.12.20 02:25
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000LB2KP49 Deep-Exp-Z 26.02.2027 PAH3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.12.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2KP49 Deep-Exp-Z 26.02.2027 PAH3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.12.2020: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000LB2KP49
|LB2KP4
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|09.12.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|09.12.20
= Realtime
