INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.11.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2KGE7 Deep-Exp-Z 22.01.2027 SAP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.11.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2KGE7 Deep-Exp-Z 22.01.2027 SAP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.11.2020: WARLB_01