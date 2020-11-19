Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf SA. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
19.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 19.11.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2KGE7 Deep-Exp-Z 22.01.2027 SAP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 19.11.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2KGE7 Deep-Exp-Z 22.01.2027 SAP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 19.11.2020: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.11./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000LB2KGE7
|LB2KGE
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16.11.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16.11.20
