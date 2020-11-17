INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.11.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2TBB5 Express-Anleihe 20(26) GSUK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.11.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2TBB5 Express-Anleihe 20(26) GSUK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.11.2020: WARLB_01