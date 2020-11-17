Erweiterte Funktionen
2,00 % Express-Anleihe auf D. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
17.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.11.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2TBB5 Express-Anleihe 20(26) GSUK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.11.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2TBB5 Express-Anleihe 20(26) GSUK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.11.2020: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.11./09:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2TBB5
|LB2TBB
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12.11.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12.11.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.