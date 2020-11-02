Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Dan. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01




02.11.20 02:20
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.11.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2K8K7 Deep-Exp-Z 22.01.27 BSN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.11.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2K8K7 Deep-Exp-Z 22.01.27 BSN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.11.2020: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Silber Hot Stock entdeckt bis zu 4.710 g/t Silber
Neuer 471% Silber Aktientip nach 2.582% mit First Majestic Silver


Walcott Resources Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2K8K7 LB2K8K 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  28.10.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  28.10.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Fintech Hot Stock meldet sensationelles 1.959% Wachstum für FJ 2020. 8 mal günstiger als E*Trade und 11 mal günstiger als RobinHood

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...