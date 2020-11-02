Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf SA. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
02.11.20 02:20
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.11.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2K8P6 Deep-Exp-Z 22.01.27 SAP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.11.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2K8P6 Deep-Exp-Z 22.01.27 SAP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.11.2020: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2K8P6
|LB2K8P
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|28.10.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|28.10.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.