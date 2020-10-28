Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01




28.10.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2K729 Deep-Exp-Z 29.12.26 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.10.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2K729 Deep-Exp-Z 29.12.26 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.10.2020: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Fintech Hot Stock meldet sensationelle Übernahme in Europa - Kursrallye voraus
9 mal günstiger als E*Trade und 12 mal günstiger als RobinHood


Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 28.10./09:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2K729 LB2K72 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  23.10.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  23.10.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Silber Hot Stock entdeckt bis zu 4.710 g/t Silber. Neuer 471% Silber Aktientip nach 2.582% mit First Majestic Silver

Walcott Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...