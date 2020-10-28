Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
28.10.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2K729 Deep-Exp-Z 29.12.26 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.10.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2K729 Deep-Exp-Z 29.12.26 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.10.2020: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.10./09:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2K729
|LB2K72
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|23.10.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|23.10.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
