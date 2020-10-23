Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
23.10.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2K570 Deep-ExpZ plus 29.12.2026 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.10.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2K570 Deep-ExpZ plus 29.12.2026 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.10.2020: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2K570
|LB2K57
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|20.10.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|20.10.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.