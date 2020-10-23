Erweiterte Funktionen



23.10.20
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2K4Y7 Deep-ExpZ plus 29.12.2026 GSUK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.10.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2K4Y7 Deep-ExpZ plus 29.12.2026 GSUK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.10.2020: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2K4Y7 LB2K4Y 1.000 € 1.000 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  20.10.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  20.10.20
