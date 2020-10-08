Erweiterte Funktionen



08.10.20 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2SN84 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 20(24) DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.10.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2SN84 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 20(24) DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.10.2020: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 08.10./07:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2SN84 LB2SN8 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  05.10.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  05.10.20
  = Realtime
