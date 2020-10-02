Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01




02.10.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2JW68 Deep-ExpZ plus 29.12.2026 SIE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.10.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2JW68 Deep-ExpZ plus 29.12.2026 SIE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.10.2020: WARLB_01

Aktuell
COVID-19 Hot Stock meldet Riesendeal mit 60.000 Polizeibeamten
Neuer Coronavirus Hot Stock nach 3.400% und 151.900%


Victory Square Technologies




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 02.10./07:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2JW68 LB2JW6 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  29.09.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  29.09.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Fintech Hot Stock startet Expansion nach Europa und Südamerika. 520% Fintech Aktientip nach 479% mit Paypal und 4.464% mit Netcents

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...