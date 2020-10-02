INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2JW27 Deep-ExpZ plus 29.12.2026 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.10.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2JW27 Deep-ExpZ plus 29.12.2026 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.10.2020: WARLB_01