3,00 % Index-Anleihe mit Barri. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01




08.09.20 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2SFE2 Index-Anl Bar 20(26) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.09.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2SFE2 Index-Anl Bar 20(26) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.09.2020: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 08.09./07:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2SFE2 LB2SFE 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  03.09.20
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  03.09.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien des Tages
  

