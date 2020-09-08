Erweiterte Funktionen
3,00 % Index-Anleihe mit Barri. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
08.09.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2SFE2 Index-Anl Bar 20(26) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.09.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2SFE2 Index-Anl Bar 20(26) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.09.2020: WARLB_01
