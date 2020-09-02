Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
02.09.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2JGZ4 Mem-Exp-Z plus 22.01.2027 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.09.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2JGZ4 Mem-Exp-Z plus 22.01.2027 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.09.2020: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.09./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2JGZ4
|LB2JGZ
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
Werte im Artikel
20,44
0,00%
1.000
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|28.08.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|28.08.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.