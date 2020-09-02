Erweiterte Funktionen



02.09.20 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2JGZ4 Mem-Exp-Z plus 22.01.2027 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.09.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2JGZ4 Mem-Exp-Z plus 22.01.2027 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.09.2020: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 02.09./07:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2JGZ4 LB2JGZ 1.000 € 1.000 €
20,44 plus
0,00%
1.000 plus
0,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  28.08.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  28.08.20
  = Realtime
