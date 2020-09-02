INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2JGZ4 Mem-Exp-Z plus 22.01.2027 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.09.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2JGZ4 Mem-Exp-Z plus 22.01.2027 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.09.2020: WARLB_01