INFORMATION REFERENCE DATA - 23.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB19KL6 Aktien-Anl Duo 19(20-22) 1COV WARRANT hat eine Veraenderung in den Referenzdaten. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.09.2020 The instrument DE000LB19KL6 Aktien-Anl Duo 19(20-22) 1COV WARRANT has a change of reference data causing deletion of all open orders on 23.09.2020