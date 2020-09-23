Erweiterte Funktionen
23.09.20 06:00
INFORMATION REFERENCE DATA - 23.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB19KL6 Aktien-Anl Duo 19(20-22) 1COV WARRANT hat eine Veraenderung in den Referenzdaten. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.09.2020 The instrument DE000LB19KL6 Aktien-Anl Duo 19(20-22) 1COV WARRANT has a change of reference data causing deletion of all open orders on 23.09.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|51,03 €
|51,03 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.09./09:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB1NHS1
|LB1NHS
|97,46 €
|47,66 €
102,29
+0,14%
102,88
+0,14%
106,85
+0,13%
102,87
+0,10%
102,68
+0,09%
104,62
+0,07%
102,31
+0,06%
109,08
+0,06%
103,69
+0,04%
112,67
+0,03%
102,28
+0,02%
101,62
+0,01%
104,09
+0,01%
110,62
+0,01%
105,73
+0,01%
116,00
0,00%
100,26
0,00%
101,46
0,00%
107,09
0,00%
105,21
0,00%
101,30
0,00%
100,08
0,00%
101,58
0,00%
101,68
0,00%
102,50
0,00%
102,82
0,00%
59,80
0,00%
97,20
0,00%
77,98
0,00%
53,80
0,00%
52,38
0,00%
88,53
0,00%
70,23
0,00%
98,53
0,00%
27,99
0,00%
100,13
0,00%
76,49
0,00%
63,76
0,00%
77,82
0,00%
95,52
0,00%
39,90
0,00%
51,03
0,00%
95,42
0,00%
84,36
0,00%
63,78
0,00%
95,81
0,00%
76,65
0,00%
59,02
0,00%
54,85
0,00%
54,12
0,00%
88,91
0,00%
68,98
0,00%
67,69
0,00%
79,26
0,00%
73,31
0,00%
97,49
0,00%
58,05
0,00%
94,44
0,00%
69,61
0,00%
80,57
0,00%
99,02
0,00%
99,42
0,00%
85,32
0,00%
99,03
0,00%
99,44
0,00%
85,68
0,00%
84,53
0,00%
89,82
0,00%
94,96
0,00%
94,01
0,00%
93,62
0,00%
39,53
0,00%
70,38
0,00%
80,17
0,00%
82,42
0,00%
88,87
0,00%
84,03
0,00%
79,27
0,00%
77,83
0,00%
77,01
0,00%
85,19
0,00%
90,01
0,00%
82,24
0,00%
94,49
0,00%
92,98
0,00%
65,28
0,00%
79,90
0,00%
98,79
0,00%
89,28
0,00%
96,66
0,00%
56,77
0,00%
15,66
0,00%
66,54
0,00%
92,94
0,00%
11,11
0,00%
79,58
0,00%
65,29
0,00%
86,29
0,00%
60,56
0,00%
75,23
0,00%
85,03
0,00%
90,68
0,00%
97,23
0,00%
70,38
0,00%
17,52
0,00%
72,38
0,00%
82,80
0,00%
81,38
0,00%
86,39
0,00%
97,51
0,00%
96,86
0,00%
89,38
0,00%
88,00
0,00%
73,78
0,00%
81,98
0,00%
68,42
0,00%
95,88
0,00%
90,40
0,00%
103,93
-0,05%
104,95
-0,05%
103,58
-0,05%
109,06
-0,27%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|51,03 €
|0,00%
|22.09.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|50,32 €
|+2,36%
|22.09.20
