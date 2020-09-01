Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf EUR. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01
01.09.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2S7G9 Safe-Anl Cap 20(24.09.27) SX3D WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.09.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2S7G9 Safe-Anl Cap 20(24.09.27) SX3D WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.09.2020: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.09./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2S7G9
|LB2S7G
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|27.08.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|+1.180,10%
|27.08.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.