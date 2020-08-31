Erweiterte Funktionen
31.08.20 01:29
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.08.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2JFT9 Deep-Exp-Z 23.10.26 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.08.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2JFT9 Deep-Exp-Z 23.10.26 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.08.2020: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|988,56 €
|1.000 €
|-11,44 €
|-1,14%
|28.08./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2JEL9
|LB2JEL
|1.000 €
|987,96 €
1.010
0,00%
988,56
-1,14%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|988,56 €
|-1,14%
|28.08.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|988,69 €
|-1,13%
|28.08.20
