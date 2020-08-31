Erweiterte Funktionen



Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARLB_01




31.08.20 01:29
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.08.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2JFT9 Deep-Exp-Z 23.10.26 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.08.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2JFT9 Deep-Exp-Z 23.10.26 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.08.2020: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Fintech Hot Stock verzinst Bitcoins und meldet explosives Wachstum
408% Fintech Aktientip nach 479% mit Paypal und 4.464% mit Netcents


Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
988,56 € 1.000 € -11,44 € -1,14% 28.08./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2JEL9 LB2JEL 1.000 € 987,96 €
Werte im Artikel
1.010 plus
0,00%
988,56 minus
-1,14%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		988,56 € -1,14%  28.08.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 988,69 € -1,13%  28.08.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Fintech Hot Stock verzinst Bitcoins und meldet explosives Wachstum. 408% Fintech Aktientip nach 479% mit Paypal und 4.464% mit Netcents

New Wave Holdings
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...