INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.08.2020;Das Instrument DE000LB2JFT9 Deep-Exp-Z 23.10.26 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.08.2020: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2JFT9 Deep-Exp-Z 23.10.26 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.08.2020: WARLB_01