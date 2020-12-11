Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Zertifikat auf Allianz . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARIC_01
11.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.12.2020:Das Instrument CH0573173892 Express Z.11.12.23 Allianz WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.12.2020: WARIC_01 The instrument CH0573173892 Express Z.11.12.23 Allianz WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.12.2020: WARIC_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.12./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0573173892
|A2UV02
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|04.12.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.