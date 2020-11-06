Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Zertifikat auf Varta [L. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARIC_01
06.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.11.2020;Das Instrument CH0572900386 Express Z.06.11.25 Varta WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.11.2020: WARIC_01 The instrument CH0572900386 Express Z.06.11.25 Varta WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.11.2020: WARIC_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,50 €
|101,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.11./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0572900386
|A2UVZ1
|101,50 €
|101,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,50 €
|0,00%
|30.10.20
