INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.11.2020;Das Instrument CH0572900386 Express Z.06.11.25 Varta WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.11.2020: WARIC_01 The instrument CH0572900386 Express Z.06.11.25 Varta WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.11.2020: WARIC_01