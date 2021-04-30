INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.04.2021:Das Instrument XS2011107260 EO-MTN 2021(23) AIL/LIN/TKA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.04.2021: WARGS_04 The instrument XS2011107260 EO-MTN 2021(23) AIL/LIN/TKA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.04.2021: WARGS_04