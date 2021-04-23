INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000GH2Z1L0 MEM.PH.AUTOC.N07.05.27 DTE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.04.2021: WARGS_03 The instrument DE000GH2Z1L0 MEM.PH.AUTOC.N07.05.27 DTE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.04.2021: WARGS_03