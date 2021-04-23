Erweiterte Funktionen
6-Year EUR Memory Phoenix A. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARGS_03
23.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000GH2Z1L0 MEM.PH.AUTOC.N07.05.27 DTE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.04.2021: WARGS_03 The instrument DE000GH2Z1L0 MEM.PH.AUTOC.N07.05.27 DTE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.04.2021: WARGS_03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.