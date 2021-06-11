Erweiterte Funktionen
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.06.2021:Das Instrument DE000GH5HZK4 MEM.PH.AUTOC.C23.07.2027 ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.06.2021: WARGS_01 The instrument DE000GH5HZK4 MEM.PH.AUTOC.C23.07.2027 ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.06.2021: WARGS_01
