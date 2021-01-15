INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 15.01.2021:Das Instrument XS1998995895 EO-MTN 21(23)AMZN/MSF/MUV2/R6C WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 15.01.2021: WARGS_01 The instrument XS1998995895 EO-MTN 21(23)AMZN/MSF/MUV2/R6C WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 15.01.2021: WARGS_01