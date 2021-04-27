Erweiterte Funktionen



5,50 Memory Express Step Do. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARCS_01




27.04.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000CS8C6W3 Mem.Exp.SD A.Z.27.04.27 BC8 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.04.2021: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8C6W3 Mem.Exp.SD A.Z.27.04.27 BC8 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.04.2021: WARCS_01

