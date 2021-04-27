Erweiterte Funktionen
27.04.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000CS8C6W3 Mem.Exp.SD A.Z.27.04.27 BC8 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.04.2021: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8C6W3 Mem.Exp.SD A.Z.27.04.27 BC8 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.04.2021: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.004,8 €
|1.010 €
|-5,20 €
|-0,51%
|27.04./09:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8C6W3
|CS8C6W
|1.010 €
|1.005 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.004,8 €
|-0,51%
|09:25
